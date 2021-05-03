Namibia: Man Arrested for Attempted Rape of One-Year-Old Baby

3 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A 20-year-old suspect was arrested at Bethanie's Riverside location on Friday in connection with the attempted rape of a one-year-old baby.

It is alleged that the man entered the room where the baby was sleeping at about 23h50 when the mother was out, according to a witness.

The suspect and the victim were taken to a local hospital for a rape kit completion, according to a police crime report. Police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, the police are hunting for the relative 18-year-old girl who was allegedly raped her on several occasions last month.

It is alleged that the suspect went into her room while she was sleeping, undressed her and forcefully had sex with her.

He also warned her not to tell anyone.

"The suspect is a well-known relative of the victim. He is not yet arrested yet, but the search to trace him is still on. Police investigations continue," a police crime report said.

On Saturday at Okongo's Ehafo village at about 04h00, a 22-year-old Angolan man entered the room of a 14-year-old girl while she was sleeping and allegedly raped her. The suspect is a domestic worker in victim's house. He was arrested. Police investigations continue.

