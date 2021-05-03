Namibia: More Govt Houses Sold for Peanuts

LAST year, politician Faustinus Wakudumo bought a plot and a caravan at Rundu for as little as N$26 800 - two months after the Cabinet enforced new measures to stop the sale of government houses for peanuts.

Wakudumo is an All People's Party politician, who serves as a councillor at the Rundu Town Council.

His transaction is part of the 16 government properties sold last year to a group of civil servants.

Documents seen by The Namibian show that Wakudumo and his wife, Evangeline Kaunambili, bought the 2 400-square-metre plot at the north-eastern town in May 2020.

Officials in the works and transport ministry are pointing to this transaction as an example of how government properties continued to be sold at discounted prices, more so during transport minister John Mutorwa's tenure.

The minister has in the past warned against the selling of government houses at low prices, but his top administrators seem to have ignored his instructions.

The Namibian reported in 2019 that several senior government officials benefited from what appears to be a scheme to use about N$10 million of state funds to build lavish houses in areas such as Suiderhof, Academia and Pionierspark.

Later, these houses were sold at an average discounted price of N$250 000 to a clique of five civil servants.

While most Namibian home buyers would take more than 20 years to pay off their mortgages, this scheme allowed a selected group of government officials to buy houses for as little as N$300 000 or less for a house that costs N$2 million.

Eunice Tongo paid N$336 000 for a house at Suiderhof in Windhoek that was completed in 2018 at a cost of N$1,8 million of taxpayers money.

The Government splashed N$1,8 million on building a new house at Pionierspark. This house was set to be sold to Simon Shivute from the safety ministry for N$205 000.

The schemes, which resulted in the sale of those houses, started in 2010.

Cabinet secretary George Simataa - then works permanent secretary - wrote to Cabinet on 12 December 2010, asking the state to build houses for five civil servants who were due to vacate government houses in Windhoek.

The latest news about Wakudumo's transaction adds to widespread concerns about how government houses are sold.

Wakudumo told The Namibian two weeks ago that they did not buy a fixed house but a house caravan, which his wife has allegedly been paying for since 1990.

"The caravan was previously owned by the South African army," Wakudumo said, denying that the house was bought at a cheap price.

Complaints over the obscure system of selling houses rages on.

For instance, the Ministry of Works and Transport's Oshana regional control inspector Simon Totwe, wrote to the former executive director in the ministry of works Wilhencia /Uiras that a house built at Oshakati was sold to Aaron Kaiyamo, who was discharged from the public service in May 2015 for misconduct.

The house was registered in Kaiyamo's name in 2016.

According to Totwe, Kaiyamo's wife approached the Oshana Regional Council requesting that the house be registered in her name. The house was sold to Kaiyamo although he was no longer a public servant.

"Everything didn't go through our office. He went to the head office to buy the house," Totwe told The Namibian last Monday.

He added, "He is still staying in the house. We reported to the head office that he was discharged [from public service] but no one responded to us until now."

Three civil servants - through their lawyer Fisher Quarmby and Pfeifer - questioned the sale of government houses.

"Our instructions are further that to date our clients have not been furnished with offers to purchase the properties that they are currently occupying, despite several follow-ups to your office," the lawyers wrote last year.

They added, "Our clients are left with no other option than to feel excluded from the alienation of government housing schemes, with no good reason."

'AVOID EMBARRASSMENT'

The Namibian asked Mutorwa to explain why the process of selling government houses is still shady while complaints about the process continue.

Mutorwa said the works and transport ministry made a Cabinet submission on 3 March 2020 on this matter.

He said the ministry requested the Cabinet to review its earlier decisions regarding the sale of government houses at up to 30% discount of the market price of a house.

"The Cabinet decision is very clear about who qualifies to purchase a house, under the government's alienation scheme of government non-assigned houses, procedures to be followed, as well as [on] what to use [the money] generated from the sale of government houses," Mutorwa said.

The minister wrote a warning letter to his top brass in August 2020 about the sale of government houses and reminded his officials about the March 2020 Cabinet decision.

"To avoid any possible surprises and/or any potential embarrassment, I hereby request that: progress reports, with regard to how and [to] what extent, the mentioned three resolutions have been practically implemented are now justifiably requested," Mutorwa said.

He said he needed this information to update the Cabinet in November 2020 on how decisions are implemented.

IGNORED

Mutorwa has over the years earned a reputation of doing things by the book, but some senior government officials are accusing the long-serving minister of failing to stop transactions involving the sale of government houses at cheap prices.

In 2019, he asked his then works and transport ministry executive secretary Willem Goeiemann to explain why government houses were sold for next to nothing.

Goeiemann ignored Mutorwa and retired in March 2020.

Last year, Mutorwa asked the current executive director in the ministry, Esther Kaapanda, to answer detailed questions from The Namibian on why the government continued to sell houses cheaply, especially now that the government needs every penny.

Kaapanda failed to answer these questions since October last year, despite countless promises to do so.

Some senior government officials believe that the executive director's failure to reply to media questions is another example of Mutorwa being undermined.

* Additional reporting Tia-Zia //Garoes