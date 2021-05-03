Namibia: More Than 800 Ditch Medical Cover Amid Pandemic

AS purchasing power has diminished due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, some Namibians have decided to forego their medical cover in favour of other priorities.

According to the third quarter report for 2020 of the Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa), some 807 Namibians have cancelled their membership to medical aid funds.

This brings the number of privately covered Namibians to 200 415 beneficiaries at 30 September 2020.

At the same time the government-funded Public Service Employees Medical Aid Scheme (Psemas) by October 2020 had a total of 243 226 beneficiaries.

Out of a population of roughly 2,5 million people, only about 17,7% has medical insurance while the rest is at the mercy of public healthcare.

The quarterly decrease in beneficiaries was "due to the dampened economic activity in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in employee pay cuts, and in some cases, retrenchments," Namfisa says.

As a result, the amount of money available in the hands of households has decreased sharply.

According to the latest Financial Stability Report by the Bank of Namibia (BoN) and Namfisa, Namibians were richer in 2018 compared to last year if lack of disaposable income is seen as an indicator of poverty.

Namibians' disposable income was N$76,6 billion for the period under review, compared to last year's N$75,7 billion.

To make matters worse, most households are indebted, because by last year N$67, 5 billion of Namibians' disposable income was owed to banks and other lenders in the economy.

Households spent N$17,5 billion on servicing their debts last year.

The central bank says "household disposable income contracted in 2020 owing to rising unemployment and a decline in the compensation of employees".

According to Namfisa, the average contribution of income per beneficiary was N$5,508 for the quarter ended 30

September 2020 - a decrease of 1,7% quarter on quarter.

At the same time the average claim per beneficiary increased by 8,3% quarter on quarter to N$4,731.

This could also mean those medically covered had an extra N$4,731 for medical expenses, while uninsured Namibians had to foot their own medical bills.

The industry has a dependency ratio of 1,24, meaning for every 100 principal members, there are on average roughly 124 dependants.

The ratio was slightly higher than the 1,23 reported for the quarter ended 30 June last year.

Closed fund principal members receive higher contribution subsidies than open fund members, and can therefore afford to enrol more dependants.

The slight drop in contributions is attributed to the decrease in membership during the quarter under review.

The industry's healthcare expenditure increased by 7,7% to N$948,1 million for the third quarter of 2020, and decreased by 9,5% year on year.

Healthcare expenditure in general tends to increase during the third quarter of every benefit year due to colds, flu, and other winter-related illnesses, however, there were not as many claims during the third quarter of 2020.

The measures that were still in place to slow down the spread of Covid-19 contributed to the reduced occurrence and impact of flu, colds, and other winter illnesses during this quarter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Company Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Healthcare expenditure was therefore lower than the N$1,0 billion reported for the corresponding third quarter of 2019.

The industry held total assets of N$2,2 billion as at 30 September 2020 - an increase of 2,8% from the previous quarter, and an increase of 14,1% on an annual basis.

The increase in total assets was a result of contribution income exceeding total expenses, coupled with the positive performance of investments during the third quarter of 2020.

The industry's current liabilities decreased by 3,3%, quarterly, and increased by 1,4% year on year to N$437,2 million.

The industry's investments of N$1,8 billion at 30 September 2020 is considered adequate to withstand any adverse claims experience which may result from increased liabilities.