Namibia: Geingob Calls On Workers to 'Hold Hands With Govt'

3 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has urged workers to "hold hands with Government as we rebuild our communities and economy" amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his Workers' Day message on Saturday, Geingob also said: "We should also end all forms of violence against women and children."

He said the role and unity of the workers was central to the country's fight for freedom.

"Therefore, Workers' Day, celebrated on 1 May every year, is a day to reflect on the journey we have travelled and the outstanding contributions of workers in our socio-economic development," Geingob said.

"Over the past 31 years, the Namibian Government worked hard to ensure that the rights of workers are protected through the constitution," he added, while singling out frontline workers who continue to work tirelessly to protect the health of citizens during the pandemic.

"As a Government, we stand in unity with our workers."

