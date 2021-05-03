Namibia: Ar Wants Police Station for DRC

3 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

AFFIRMATIVE Repositioning (AR) Swakopmund has approached the office of the Erongo region's police commander, commissioner Andreas Nelumbu, requesting that a satellite police station is set up at the DRC informal settlement.

AR member Williward Narib says crimes such as housebreaking, assault and robbery are on the increase in the DRC and Matutura settlements.

Narib, who is also a member of the Matutura Neighbourhood Watch, says the police apprehend young men at the coastal town on a weekly basis - especially on weekends.

He says women and girls are the main victims of criminal activities at these settlements.

"We have approached the commissioner to urgently look into the matter. We strongly believe the mobile police station would curb the crime rate, and serve as a step in the right direction for a more peaceful community for all," Narib says.

Nelumbu confirmed receiving the proposal.

"There are procedures and requirements to be followed or met for the establishment of police stations of whatever class. So we will treat it as a proposal that it is, till the conditions are ripe and funds are available," he says.

The DRC community is currently being served by the Mondesa Police Station, which is about 5 km away from the settlement.

