Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Administers Second Dose of Vaccine

Luanda — The administering of the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19, in the country, started on Monday in Luanda.

For this purpose, at least one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are available for health professionals, employees of defence and security bodies, teachers and people over 65 years old and with comorbidities.

In Luanda, the target groups should go to the vaccination posts at the Complexo Turístico Paz Flor, in Morro Bento, as well as the Mutu-ya-Kevela Magistério, in Ingombota urban district.

The plan is to vaccinate 54 percent of the population, a total of 16,8 million people over 16 years old, and reduce mortality, the increase in cases of Covid-19 and allow for the resumption of economic and social activities.

The Government expects, in May, to receive another batch of 20 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Sputnik.

This is a batch of 12 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine, to immunize six million people, over four million from Johnson & Johnson and over one million from Pfizer.

The country has so far received 824,000 doses of the vaccine.

For this purpose, at least one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are available for health professionals, employees of defence and security bodies, teachers and people over 65 years old and with comorbidities.

In Luanda, the target groups should go to the vaccination posts at the Complexo Turístico Paz Flor, in Morro Bento, as well as the Mutu-ya-Kevela Magistério, in Ingombota urban district.

The plan is to vaccinate 54 percent of the population, a total of 16,8 million people over 16 years old, and reduce mortality, the increase in cases of Covid-19 and allow for the resumption of economic and social activities.

The Government expects, in May, to receive another batch of 20 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Sputnik.

This is a batch of 12 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine, to immunize six million people, over four million from Johnson & Johnson and over one million from Pfizer.

The country has so far received 824,000 doses of the vaccine.