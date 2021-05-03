Madagascar: Appointment of Bishop of Tsiroanomandidy

Vatican City — On April, 30 the Holy Father has appointed as bishop of the diocese of Tsiroanomandidy, Madagascar, the Reverend Gabriel Randrianantenaina of the clergy of Moramanga, until now secretary coordinator of the Episcopal Conference of Madagascar.

Msgr. Gabriel Randrianantenaina was born on 26 February 1969 in Tanambe, diocese of Ambatondrazaka, After his primary and secondary studies, in 1984 he entered the minor seminary of Ambatondrazaka. In 1989 he attended the diocesan preparatory seminary, and subsequently passed to the philosophical major seminary of Saint Paul Apôtre of Antsirabé, and in 1994 the Grand Séminaire Saint Pierre in Antananarivo.

He received priestly ordination on 31 May 1997, and was incardinated in Ambatondrazaka. In 2006, at the moment of the creation of the diocese of Moramanga, he chose to be incarnated in the new circumscription.

After ordination, he first studied for a licentiate in theology at the Université Catholique de Madagascar (1997 - 1998), and went on to served as parish priest of Saint Tammaro of Anosindrafilo, in the diocese of Ambatondrazaka (1998 - 2000). He was then awarded a licentiate in philosophy from the Pontifical Urban University in Rome, and served as head of the Missionary District of Anosibe An'Ala (2003 - 2010) (2015 - 2016) and delegate of Vocational Pastoral Care (2003 - 2010); and rector of the Saint Jean-Marie Vianney inter-diocesan seminary in Moramanga (2010 - 2015). From 2016 until the present, he has served as coordinating secretary of the Episcopal Conference of Madagascar.

In addition to Malagasy, he knows Italian, French and English.