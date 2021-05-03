Nigeria: FCTA Disburses N4.1 Billion to Six Area Councils, Stakeholders in March

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory Administration has shared a total sum of N4.182 billion to the six area councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as share of statutory allocation for the month of March 2021.

The allocation, according to the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, was an increase of over N444 million when compared to February 2021 allocation.

Aliyu, who presided over the 152nd Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC), said in February, the total sum of N3.736 billion was disbursed to the six area councils and other stakeholders, while the sum of N4.182 billion was allocated for the month of March, 2021.

She attributed the increase in the allocation to the increase in statutory revenue allocation from the federation account.

The figures released indicated that the sum of N2.495 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N1.686 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N4.182 billion.

However, distribution to area councils shows that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N462.998 million, while Gwagwalada got N440.752 million and Kuje received N395.561 million.

Similarly, Bwari Area Council received N395.076 million, Abaji got N400.772 million and Kwali received N399. 525 million.

Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders included: primary school teachers which were allocated N1.310 billion, 15 per cent pension funds took N226.479 million, one per cent training fund gulped N41.808 million, while 10 per cent employer pension contribution took N107.849 million.

Aliyu, who appealed to members of local government employees to shelve their proposed industrial action, assured the leadership of the union that all the six area council chairmen were committed to the implementation of the new minimum wage to workers.

She, however, advocated for training of area council staff with a view to harmonising the salary structures of staff, stressing that the disparity identified during the verification exercise should be harmonised.

She commended all the stakeholders for showing understanding in the distribution of monthly allocation to area councils and other stakeholders.