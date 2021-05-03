Ghana: OccupyGhana Calls for Immediate Investigation of Potential Covid-19 Super-Spreader Religious Event

press release

OccupyGhana® has watched with shock, a video on YouTube (now pulled down) of a religious event held in Accra from Friday, 30 April 2021, dubbed ‘Pneumatica Night 2021,’ and organised by the Christ Embassy Youth Church, Airport City, which event packed thousands of adherents into the air-conditioned tent called Fantasy Dome, with minimal mask-wearing and absolutely no social distancing.

We are not opposed to the holding of religious events. But we need no reminders that the dangerous and murderous COVID-19 is still present and active with us. That is why the government has imposed protocols by law, which demand compliance, even by churches; and our local churches have largely been exemplar in this regard. On the contrary, we are seeing the colossal human disaster that is unfolding in India, caused largely by unrestrained political activities and religious events that did not respect COVID-19 protocols.

That is why we are shocked that the authorities could either actively or negligently allow this event to be held in Accra, especially by a religious organisation whose leader actively denies the virus and preaches against the protocols.

The government must answer to Ghanaians whether or not this event was held on its blind side, and if so, how that was possible? Was the police present at the event, and if so, why? Were government officials invited and were they present? Were the venue owners present, and did they take any steps to prevent or stop this?

While the authorities investigate this matter, we call on the government to immediately stop any further meetings and apply the law on COVID-19 protocols to the organisers of this event to the fullest extent possible.

The key lesson from covid is this: If you pile thousands of people together, maskless, COVID spreads! We all should have learnt that by now! Even more, studies have shown that air-conditioners may help spread the virus.

We hope that the authorities have learned the painful lesson on how the ‘kids-glove’ treatment of Aisha Huang all but killed the fight against Galamsey, that the way the government treats such a flagrant breach of our laws will tell Ghanaians how serious we are about this fight.

Still in the service of God and Country

OccupyGhana®