South Africa: SA Records 1,222 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa's Covid-19 statistics on Sunday rose to 1 584 064, after 1 222 new infections were recorded.

"The number of tests conducted to date is 10 699 021. Of these, 16 194 tests were conducted since the last report," the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In the reporting 24 hours, 11 COVID-19-related deaths were reported. Of these, 1 was in the Eastern Cape, 5 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 1 in Northern Cape and 3 in Western Cape. This brought the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 54 417.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Recoveries on Sunday stood at 1 507 778, representing a 95% rate.

On the vaccination rollout, Mkhize said the number of vaccinated healthcare workers on Sunday remained at 318 670 in the Sisonke Protocol.