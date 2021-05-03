South Africa: SA Records 1,222 New Covid-19 Cases

3 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa's Covid-19 statistics on Sunday rose to 1 584 064, after 1 222 new infections were recorded.

"The number of tests conducted to date is 10 699 021. Of these, 16 194 tests were conducted since the last report," the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In the reporting 24 hours, 11 COVID-19-related deaths were reported. Of these, 1 was in the Eastern Cape, 5 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 1 in Northern Cape and 3 in Western Cape. This brought the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 54 417.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Recoveries on Sunday stood at 1 507 778, representing a 95% rate.

On the vaccination rollout, Mkhize said the number of vaccinated healthcare workers on Sunday remained at 318 670 in the Sisonke Protocol.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.