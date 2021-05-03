South Africa: Public Enterprises Welcomes SAA Business Rescue Practitioners Exit

3 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Public Enterprises has welcomed the notice of substantial implementation filed by the Business Rescue Practitioners (BRP), which signals the exit of the BRPs at South African Airways (SAA) since the process started in December 2019.

"The business rescue process enabled the restructuring of SAA, reducing its cost base and its financial liabilities, creating a sustainable baseline going into the future. The BRPs are handing over to the SAA Interim Board a solvent business," the department said in a statement.

However, the department warned that this does not mean the work is done.

It said the board and management will be developing and implementing an interim business plan to sustain operations, while a strategic equity partnership is being finalised.

The department said government is in the final stages of negotiations with the preferred strategic equity partner (SEP), and a purchase and sale agreement should be concluded in the next few weeks.

This will enable capital, and much-needed technical and commercial expertise to be brought in to ensure a competitive flag carrier emerges, the department said.

"In the BR plan, there are liabilities that will be settled over the next three years. These are concurrent creditors and unflown ticket liability. The BRPs and the Creditors have agreed to set up a receivership to manage the settling of these outstanding liabilities meaning that SAA will be relieved of the responsibility.

"The Interim Board of SAA is mandated to oversee the strategic, financial and operational management of the subsidiaries of SAA, South African Airways Technical (SAAT), Airchefs and Mango SOC Ltd, and ensure their commercial sustainability. These subsidiaries will need to be restructured and in some instances, the case for continued existence must be assessed," the department explained.

The department said the board and management team will deal with all other residual legal matters, including the Labour Relations Act Section 189s, and the legal disputes in the courts with the labour unions and the pilots association.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.