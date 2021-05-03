South Africa: Zweli Mkhize Announces Imminent Arrival of the First Batch of the Pfizer Covid Vaccine

2 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced that the first batch of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was expected to arrive in South Africa on Sunday night, but added that there had been a slight delay in the release of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The first batch of the Pfizer vaccine (325,260 doses) was expected to land at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday, 2 May, just before midnight, the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced.

He said a safety plan for the vaccines had been designed by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints), and all security agencies would be engaged to ensure that the necessary security procedures were in place for safe delivery of the vaccine.

"Upon arrival the entire batch will be transported initially to a central warehouse. Samples will be sent to the National Control Laboratory for quality assurance and, after release, will be distributed to the provinces.

"Following this initial delivery of Pfizer we are expecting approximately the same number of doses, ie, 325,260, to arrive on a weekly basis to a total of over 1.3 million doses by the end of May. Thereafter, the vaccine supply will increase to an average...

