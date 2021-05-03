South Africa: My Octopus Teacher - South African Documentary's Oscar Triumph 'A Win for the Whole Country'

2 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

My Octopus Teacher, the acclaimed Netflix documentary, became the first South African film to win an Academy Award for best documentary feature this week.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Film industry experts say there are various elements that need to come together to get a South African film on to the global stage: it needs to be noticed and get good press; it needs to be widely distributed; and - most importantly - it needs to "strike a nerve" in both local and international audiences.

My Octopus Teacher, the acclaimed Netflix documentary, became the first South African film to win an Academy Award for best documentary feature this week. The 90-minute film, which tells the interspecies relationship between filmmaker Craig Foster and an octopus living in the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean off False Bay, is an "introspective" and "emotive" engagement with the natural world, says Dr Ian-Malcolm

Rijsdijk, director of the African Cinema Unit at the University of Cape Town.

Since its Netflix debut in September last year, the film has won several international awards, including best documentary at the British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) and at the Producers Guild of America awards.

It...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.