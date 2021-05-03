South Africa: My Octopus Teacher - South African Documentary's Oscar Triumph 'A Win for the Whole Country'

analysis

My Octopus Teacher, the acclaimed Netflix documentary, became the first South African film to win an Academy Award for best documentary feature this week.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Film industry experts say there are various elements that need to come together to get a South African film on to the global stage: it needs to be noticed and get good press; it needs to be widely distributed; and - most importantly - it needs to "strike a nerve" in both local and international audiences.

Rijsdijk, director of the African Cinema Unit at the University of Cape Town.

Since its Netflix debut in September last year, the film has won several international awards, including best documentary at the British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) and at the Producers Guild of America awards.

