Kenya: Officials Can't Get Away With Slighting Players, Coaches' Pacts

Ignoring Fifa regulations while hiring coaches and players by Kenyan teams is coming back to haunt them. Be it the national team Harambee Stars or clubs, the history is the same.

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche is demanding Sh89 million for wrongful dismissal in 2014.

The Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) has outlined the charges accrued from the salaries of June and July 2014 plus 5% interest, compensation for breach of contract plus interest per annum since March 4, 2016.

Frenchman Sebastien Migne, another national team coach whose contract was wrongly terminated in 2019, is seeking Fifa's intervention to be paid his dues amounting to Sh50 million.

The tactician was dismissed just a week after Kenya was bundled out of the Chan qualifiers by Tanzania after losing 4-1 on post-match penalties. He was earning a monthly salary of Sh15 million.

His issue comes at a time when Football Kenya Federation were in the middle of another battle with another former Harambee Stars coach Bobby Williamson who is owed Sh55 million in compensation.

Similar disputes are playing out in Kenyan football clubs that are currently struggling financially.

AFC Leopards are being forced to fork out a hefty Sh.8 million to pay Rwandan player Vincent Abamahoro, whose only contribution to the club was an appearance as a substitute against Kakamega Homeboyz. He left the club without notice.

Similary, former AFC Leopards coach Rwandan Casa Andre Mbungo tried to have his salary issue sorted out amicably with the club.

The 52-year-old tactician, currently coaching Bandari Football Club, served Leopards management with a demand notice in 2019 and has asked the club to show how it will clear the arrears.

There have been coaches and players who breached contracts with Leopards, but the management has never compelled the deserters to see out their contracts.

As we speak, there are players who signed for Leopards at the start of this season without clearly understanding their contracts.

Rivals Gor Mahia have had their fair share of disputes with coaches; including the case of former coach Steve Polack who is yet to be paid his Sh1.4 million dues after Fifa's three months' notice elapsed last week.

Our clubs have never realised that local labour laws can force employers to fulfil their contractual obligations. If that is to happen, AFC and Gor would wind up.

