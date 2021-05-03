Kenya: Basketball Team Ready to Resume Training Ahead of Cup Qualifiers

3 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Onyango

Kenya women's basketball team training sessions which failed to start last weekend in view of a government ban on sports are scheduled to start on Friday.

On Saturday, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo said that officials from the Sport and Health ministries will meet this to announce new protocols to guide the resumption of local sporting activities.

All the foreign-based basketball players who were named in the national team a fortnight ago have confirmed their availability for Fiba AfroBasket qualifiers set for July in Cairo.

Kenya Basketball Federation Treasurer Peter Orero who is in charge of the committee coordinating the team's activities yesterday confirmed that the team will hold its first training session in Nairobi on Friday.

Orero expects all local-based players in camp ahead of the qualifiers set to tip off on July 5 in Cairo.

"The ladies are itching to go. They cannot wait to start preparing for Fiba AfroBasket qualifiers due in Cairo. We are looking to reclaim the top spot in Zone Five after losing the overall title to Uganda in 2019," Orero said while thanking President Uhuru Kenyatta for allowing sporting activities to resume.

Orero said the team's management will ensure training sessions are conducted in strict adherence to health guidelines from the ministries of Health and Sport.

"We just have to start. We have a young new team that is hungry for success but it must be given the best preparation if we are to reclaim our place in African women's basketball especially after the recent exploits by Kenya Morans team," Orero said.

Orero is happy that the foreign-based players are motivated to play for their country, some for the first time ever.

While Purity Adhiambo (Bangladesh), Mercy Wanyama (based in Spain), Rose Ouma (Dubai), Felmas Koranga and Clara Rotich (USA) have played for the national women team before, US-based Victoria Atieno Rynolds and Brenda Adhiambo Wasuda are itching to wear the national team colours for the first time.

Victoria Rynolds, Mercy Wanyama, Purity Adhiambo and Rose Ouma attended the team's unveiling ceremony at Nyayo National Stadium on Friday last week via video link from their bases.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Somalia's Parliament Votes to Cancel Presidential Term Extension
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.