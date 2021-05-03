South Africa: App That Fills a Need for Medications Delivery

analysis

Inspired by a need in the marketplace, PharmaGo connects South Africans with their local, small pharmacy to make deliveries of medication faster and more convenient for users. By Elna Schütz

App that fills a need for medications delivery

Inspired by a need in the marketplace, PharmaGo connects South Africans with their local, small pharmacy to make deliveries of medication faster and more convenient for users. By Elna Schütz

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

When a relative struggled to access the medicine they needed outside business hours, Raees Carim, the founder of the PharmaGo app, was inspired.

The app has been in development since 2019. Carim says: "Obviously the consumer wants medication delivered as soon as possible, and we found that all the giants can't facilitate that and the local pharmacies don't have the infrastructure to do so."

PharmaGo is focusing particularly on local or smaller-scale pharmacies, which Carim says have been more responsive than larger groups. The app digitises the process of connecting the pharmacy with customers, either using existing pharmacy delivery drivers or bringing in a driver for them.

One of the pharmacists working with the app, Melissa Rudman of Montana Pharmacy, says it has...