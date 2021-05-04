East Africa: Travel of Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Sudan

3 May 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Sudan from May 4 to May 13, 2021. Special Envoy Feltman will hold meetings with officials from the respective governments as well as the United Nations and the African Union. He will also meet with a range of political stakeholders and humanitarian organizations.

The Special Envoy's travel underscores the Administration's commitment to lead a sustained diplomatic effort to address the interlinked political, security, and humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa, and he will coordinate U.S. policy across the region to advance that goal.

Read the original article on State Department.

