Kenya: Eight Injured in Isiolo-Garissa Border Bandit Attack

3 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waweru Wairimu

Eight people were injured in a bandit attack at Qarsa near Isiolo-Garissa border.

Isiolo Health Chief Officer Ibrahim Alio confirmed that the eight, with gunshot wounds and bullets lodged in their lower abdomens, were admitted to Isiolo County Referral Hospital.

Unconfirmed reports also indicate that two residents were killed when suspected bandits from a neighbouring county attacked the area residents on Sunday evening.

"The eight were brought to the hospital on Monday morning and are in stable condition," Mr Alio told Nation.

Officials say the attack, which occurred near a grazing field and water pan, was over the control of resources.

Three people from Garissa side are also feared dead with the tension building up in the area.

While condemning the attack, Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa said the attackers wanted to eject Isiolo residents from the area so that they grab the land.

The legislator accused security organs of failure to offer a lasting solution to the insecurity in the area. She said that many lives have been lost.

She accused the police of taking too long to respond during such attacks.

Elected leaders from Isiolo, Wajir and Garissa in January met the Interior CS Fred Matiang'i following the killing of six people at Urura village and vowed to ensure residents from the three counties coexist peacefully.

"It is unfortunate that the recent firm decision made by Interior CS has not been fully adhered to," she said.

The attack comes barely two weeks after five people, including a pregnant woman and two elderly persons, were killed at Kambi Samaki area in Garbatulla Sub-.

During the attack, several people were injured, houses torched and property destroyed.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.