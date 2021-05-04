Kenya: Eight Injured in Isiolo-Garissa Border Bandit Attack

Eight people were injured in a bandit attack at Qarsa near Isiolo-Garissa border.

Isiolo Health Chief Officer Ibrahim Alio confirmed that the eight, with gunshot wounds and bullets lodged in their lower abdomens, were admitted to Isiolo County Referral Hospital.

Unconfirmed reports also indicate that two residents were killed when suspected bandits from a neighbouring county attacked the area residents on Sunday evening.

"The eight were brought to the hospital on Monday morning and are in stable condition," Mr Alio told Nation.

Officials say the attack, which occurred near a grazing field and water pan, was over the control of resources.

Three people from Garissa side are also feared dead with the tension building up in the area.

While condemning the attack, Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa said the attackers wanted to eject Isiolo residents from the area so that they grab the land.

The legislator accused security organs of failure to offer a lasting solution to the insecurity in the area. She said that many lives have been lost.

She accused the police of taking too long to respond during such attacks.

Elected leaders from Isiolo, Wajir and Garissa in January met the Interior CS Fred Matiang'i following the killing of six people at Urura village and vowed to ensure residents from the three counties coexist peacefully.

"It is unfortunate that the recent firm decision made by Interior CS has not been fully adhered to," she said.

The attack comes barely two weeks after five people, including a pregnant woman and two elderly persons, were killed at Kambi Samaki area in Garbatulla Sub-.

During the attack, several people were injured, houses torched and property destroyed.