Kenya: Tusker Unveil Ex-Player as New Assistant Coach

Eleven-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions Tusker FC Monday unveiled George Maina as the club's new assistant coach.

Maina, who is a former Tusker player, will hold the position until the end of the 2020/21 FKF-PL season. A review of the contract will be subject to performance. He takes over from Charles Okere, who was named Harambee Starlets coach.

Speaking during his unveiling on Monday in Nairobi, Maina said he is happy to be back home.

"Tusker is like home to me because I have been here for many years as a player and as a coach. I am glad to be back," Maina told the club's website.

"When coach Robert Matano asked whether I could come work with him, I couldn't say no. I have worked with him before, he has coached me as a player and he is a person I highly respect."

Maina played for Tusker from 1994 before retiring in 2001 and took over as coach of the club's youth team.

He served as assistant coach to James Nandwa in 2010, and in the same capacity under tacticians Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo and Matano between 2011 and 2014.

Matano, who is hoping to guide Tusker to its 12 FKF-PL title this season, said he settled on Maina because of their good working chemistry.

"We have worked together for a long time and when the opportunity arose to have him back, I did not hesitate to ask him whether he could come. We will continue the work and hopefully we win more trophies together," said the veteran tactician.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, Tusker's chairman Daniel Aduda said Maina has vast knowledge of the club.

"George is a club legend having achieved so much at Tusker both as a player and as a coach. We are pleased to have him in because he knows the fabric of the club and it will not be hard for him to get started. I want to wish him all the best as he starts his job and hopefully we win trophies together," said Aduda.

Tusker's Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny said: "We are pleased to welcome George back to the team.We had a good time working with him before and he comes back to continue from where he left."

Tusker tops the FKF-PL table with 36 points after 16 matches. FKF have set May 12 as the tentative date when the competition will resume following the government's suspension on sporting activities in the country.