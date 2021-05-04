Kenya: Nahashon Wagema Abandons Father's Car on Naivasha North Lake Road

The son of a Nairobi businessman was on Monday summoned to record a statement at the Naivasha Police Station after he abandoned his father's car in the middle of the busy Naivasha North Lake Road on Sunday.

Photos of the top of the range dark grey BMW vehicle were circulated on social media.

Police officers later towed the vehicle and parked it by the road where it remained till Monday morning when it was towed to the Naivasha Police Station.

Naivasha DCIO Adan Hassan summoned Mr Nahashon Wagema to record a statement over the incident on Monday morning.

Mr Hassan told Nation that the vehicle had caused a lot of panic and anxiety among motorists and area residents.

He described the incident as "comical" despite having created tension. He said it had been a case of hot blooded young men wanting to take a detour and have fun.

"The vehicle developed mechanical problems in the middle of the road and the occupants abandoned it there," said Mr Hassan.

The vehicle, he said, was being driven by the owner's son who was going for a retreat with his friends. He picked the vehicle from the family's parking yard and drove off without informing his father.

After abandoning the car in the middle of the road, the driver is said to have jumped into a friend's vehicle.

"The father was taken aback by the incident," added Mr Hassan.

He said the son did not care to make a distress call to anyone.

"It is strange and the incident has really disturbed his family," Mr Hassan added.