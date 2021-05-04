Kenya: 2022 Politics is Behind My Ouster, Says Governor Mohammed Abdi

A fresh twist has emerged in the dramatic impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi ahead of a hearing of the ouster at the Senate this week.

The governor was impeached by MCAs last week on allegations of corruption, gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Governor Abdi now claims that political jostling and positioning ahead of the 2022 General Election is at the heart of his ouster.

He observed that political detractors are burning the midnight oil planning to elbow him out of the polls.

Mr Abdi accused the county's Senator Abdullahi Ali of being behind the ouster motion. He claimed that the senator has been working with powerful political forces as he positions himself to take a stab at governorship in the 2022 General Election.

Mr Abdi said the senator had declared interest in contesting for the gubernatorial seat and that he (the governor) is not surprised by what is happening in the county.

He pointed out that despite the Jubilee Party making a decision that the censure motion should not proceed, a section of party MCAs allied to the Tanga Tanga faction decided to go ahead with the impeachment.

Last year in July, Senator Ali and Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi led calls for the dissolution of the county government, a move that did not sit well with a section of political leaders and elders from the county.

"The entire tussle and impeachment is instigated by 2022 politics and it is all about stopping me from vying," said the governor.

The impeachment motion was sponsored by Tula Tula MCA Abdullahi Issack despite a letter from Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and a court order suspending the debating of impeachment motion.