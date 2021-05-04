Kenya: Waiguru Receives Title Deed for County Land Reclaimed From Grabber

3 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has received the title deed for a 250-acre piece of land that was repossessed from a grabber and given back to the county government.

While receiving the documents for the land situated in Thigirici on Monday, Ms Waiguru said that this was a significant moment for Kirinyaga County, given that the land returned to the public after a protracted court battle pitching the government and a private developer.

She said that the public land, which is in Ndia Constituency, had illegally ended up in the hands of an individual through collusion with some officers in the defunct local authority.

"We have gone through a long process of litigation and finally we have the 250 acres in the name of the county government, which means we can now go ahead and establish an industrial park as earmarked in the county's development master plan," Ms Waiguru said.

Milestone achievement

The Kirinyaga governor noted that the recovery was a milestone achievement since the planned industrial park will be a powerful manufacturing hub that will serve the county and the larger Mt Kenya region.

"The park will become the canter of manufacturing and processing, spurring economic development through the industries and the supporting infrastructure such as hotels and real estate," said the governor.

She noted that the development will have an overall massive economic impact on the wellbeing of Kirinyaga residents.

She added that farmers from the county will have a wider market for their produce as well as additional income from value addition.

Railway transport

Ms Waiguru also said that the industrial park, once complete, will be strategically placed given that the land is just next to the Sagana Railway Station, ad it comes at a time when the region's railway transport system has been revived.

At the same time, the governor warned anyone occupying public land to return it. She reiterated that her administration will ensure that all land meant for public use will repossessed.

At the same time, the Kirinyaga governor revealed that her administration has also recovered more parcels of land including 200 acres in South Ngariama allocated for public utility including a university, a health facility and recreational areas.

She added that the process of issuing title deeds to the bona fide owners of the 17,000-acre South Ngariama land, some of which had been taken by fake allottees, is underway.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.