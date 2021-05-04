Kenya: Trans Nzoia Man Stabs Wife to Death in Love Triangle

3 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Gerald Bwisa

Police in Trans Nzoia have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death after he found her with another man in their house on Sunday evening.

The incident happened after his wife's lover stabbed him with a knife in the throat and chest before escaping. The incident happened at Ukingoni village in Kwanza Sub-County.

The murder suspect said that he was stabbed by an assailant who escaped. He is said to have stabbed his wife multiple times in the chest, face and neck.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng said that the suspect alleged that the assailant had a romantic relationship with his wife.

"He suspected that his wife had an extra-marital affair with the assailant and that they had argued over the issue on several occasions," Mr Ochieng told the Nation.

The neighbours rushed to the scene and took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Mr Ochieng, the suspect was briefly detained at Kapkoi Police Station before he was taken to Kwanza Hospital for treatment.

The body of Maximilla Ebei, 27, was moved to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.