Kenya: Trans Nzoia Man Stabs Wife to Death in Love Triangle

Police in Trans Nzoia have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death after he found her with another man in their house on Sunday evening.

The incident happened after his wife's lover stabbed him with a knife in the throat and chest before escaping. The incident happened at Ukingoni village in Kwanza Sub-County.

The murder suspect said that he was stabbed by an assailant who escaped. He is said to have stabbed his wife multiple times in the chest, face and neck.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng said that the suspect alleged that the assailant had a romantic relationship with his wife.

"He suspected that his wife had an extra-marital affair with the assailant and that they had argued over the issue on several occasions," Mr Ochieng told the Nation.

The neighbours rushed to the scene and took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to Mr Ochieng, the suspect was briefly detained at Kapkoi Police Station before he was taken to Kwanza Hospital for treatment.

The body of Maximilla Ebei, 27, was moved to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.