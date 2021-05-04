Tanzania: Controversy as Speaker Ndugai Continues to Defend Expelled 19 Chadema MPs

3 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai has today said that he is not obliged by any law to state when he will expel 19 Chadema special seat MPs from the House.

Ndugai has called on 19 Special Seat MPs (Chadema) to continue with their work because they are in safe hands, this is despite calls for them leave parliament due to their illegal status since they were expelled by their party.

Speaker Ndugai told parliament that there were issues to be considered before dismissing the MPs while warning parties to stop harassing women.

The speaker told parliament today immediately after the question-and-answer session where he discussed how leaders should write letters to him.

"The secretaries should learn to write to me, you can't write me a piece of paper like this and then you expect me to fire 19 MPs, that's not my job at all, you MPs continue to work because you are in safe hands," said Ndugai.

However, he said the MPs were yet to be heard by the party's General Assembly, therefore, he cannot expel people who were yet to defend themselves.

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

