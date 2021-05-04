Nigeria: Victor Moses Voted Man-of-the-Match in Russian Club's Victory

Pixabay
(file image)
3 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The on-loan Chelsea star inspired his team's away win on Monday

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses was voted man-of-the-match on Monday evening following his match-winning performance for Spartak Moscow in their away win against Arsenal Tula in the Russian Premier League.

Moses provided two assists to guide his side to a 2-1 win away from home in Monday's tie.

The on-loan Chelsea star helped Spartak with their first goal when he did well to connect with his teammate, Aleksandr Sobolev, who in turn made no mistake; applying the decisive finish midway through the opening period.

There was an initial setback for Moses and his teammates when they were held back after an embarrassing Ilya Kutepov own goal on the stroke of halftime.

After a couple of his dazzling running trademark moves, Moses ensured Spartak secured all the three points at stake when his perfect pass opened space for Carl Henrik Jordan Larsson to smash home the winner in the 76th minute.

The 30-year-old has now scored three goals and recorded four assists in 17 league appearances for Spartak Moscow this season.

The win over Arsenal Tula has seen Spartak Moscow leapfrog city rivals Lokomotiv Moscow into second on the league table, the last UEFA Champions League qualifying spot.

Only one point separates Spartak and Lokomotiv in the race for Europe's premier club competition, with two matches left to play.

Zenit St Petersburg have already been crowned Russian champions at the weekend, having amassed an unassailable 61 points from 28 matches.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.