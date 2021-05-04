Nigerian Military Warns Politicians, Soldiers Against Coup

The Defence Headquarters in a statement by its spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, said it was reacting to a statement by a senior lawyer calling for the handing over of power to the military.

The Nigerian military has warned politicians and soldiers against any military coup in Nigeria.

"Let it be stated categorically that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to the present Administration and all associated democratic institutions.

"We shall continue to remain apolitical, subordinate to the Civil Authority, firmly loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari and the 1999 Constitution as Amended," Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said.

Nigeria last witnessed a military coup in 1993 with the military eventually relinquishing power in 1999.

There have been successful democratic transitions since then including to an opposition party as democracy takes its root in Africa's largest country.

Read the full statement by the Defence Headquarters below.

DHQ Warns Misguided Politicians, Military Personnel Against Coup

The attention of the military high command has been drawn to a statement purported to have been made by one Robert Clark SAN, suggesting that current political leadership should hand over power to the military for the purpose of restructuring. The Nigerian Military wish to dissociate itself from such anti-democratic utterance and position. Let it be stated categorically that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to the present Administration and all associated democratic institutions. We shall continue to remain apolitical, subordinate to the Civil Authority, firmly loyal to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari and the 1999 Constitution as Amended. We shall continue to discharge our constitutional responsibilities professionally, especially in protecting the country's democracy, defence of the territorial integrity of the country as well as protection of lives and properties of citizens. The Military High Command wishes to use this opportunity to warn misguided politicians who nurse the inordinate ambition to rule this country outside the ballot box to banish such thoughts as the military under the current leadership remain resolute in the Defence of Nigeria's Democracy and its growth. We also wish to remind all military personnel that it is treasonable to even contemplate this illegality. The full wrath of the law will be brought to bear on any personnel found to collude with people having such agenda. The current security challenges are not insurmountable. The Armed Forces of Nigeria in partnership with other other security Agencies are working assiduously to ameliorate the challenge. Nigeria will know peace again. PLEASE BE WARNED!

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Acting Director Defence Information

3 May 2021