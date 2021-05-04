Rwanda: Kagame Hosts MTN Executives

4 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame hosted the MTN Group CEO, Ralph Mupita at Village Urugwiro in Kigali, on Monday, May 3, 2021.

MTN is the largest telecom communications company in Rwanda.

Mupita is in the country for the listing of MTN Rwanda on the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE).

The listing will see 20 per cent of MTN Rwanda's shareholding held by CTL directly held by the public.

During the listing, 1,350,886,600 ordinary shares will be registered with the RSE at an initial listing price of Rwf269 per share.

CTL shareholders will become direct shareholders in MTN Rwanda and be able to trade their MTN Rwanda shares on the RSE.

The listing takes place today, May 4, 2021.

