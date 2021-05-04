South Africa: Nafiz Modack Conspired With Zane Kilian to Murder Prominent Cape Lawyer, Claims State Amid Slew of Charges

3 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The alleged underworld figure will face charges of attempted murder and the illegal interception of communications relating to the failed assassination bid on prominent Cape Town lawyer, William Booth.

Nafiz Modack will also face charges related to an attempted hand grenade attack at the house of Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant-General Charl Kinnear in November 2019.

The growing case against Modack, 30, was revealed on Monday, 3 May 2021, in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court where the "businessman" appeared alongside co-accused Jacques Cronje, 50, and Ricardo Morgan, 36.

Police Minister Bheki Cele along with acting Western Cape police commissioner Patekile Thembisile and Major-General Jeremy Vearey, also attended the proceedings.

The trio faces charges of intimidation, kidnapping, extortion, money laundering and contravention of the Electronic Communications Act. Modack is also facing charges relating to the attempted murder of prominent lawyer William Booth in April 2020.

In this matter, Modack faces attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal pinging. Morgan faces a count of money laundering.

Emanating from his arrest on Thursday, 28 April, Modack also faces further charges of attempted murder, reckless driving and resisting arrest. It is alleged that he tried to run over one of the officers carrying out the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.