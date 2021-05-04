South Africa: Nafiz Modack Conspired With Zane Kilian to Murder Prominent Cape Lawyer, Claims State Amid Slew of Charges

analysis

The alleged underworld figure will face charges of attempted murder and the illegal interception of communications relating to the failed assassination bid on prominent Cape Town lawyer, William Booth.

Nafiz Modack will also face charges related to an attempted hand grenade attack at the house of Anti-Gang Unit Lieutenant-General Charl Kinnear in November 2019.

The growing case against Modack, 30, was revealed on Monday, 3 May 2021, in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court where the "businessman" appeared alongside co-accused Jacques Cronje, 50, and Ricardo Morgan, 36.

Police Minister Bheki Cele along with acting Western Cape police commissioner Patekile Thembisile and Major-General Jeremy Vearey, also attended the proceedings.

The trio faces charges of intimidation, kidnapping, extortion, money laundering and contravention of the Electronic Communications Act. Modack is also facing charges relating to the attempted murder of prominent lawyer William Booth in April 2020.

In this matter, Modack faces attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal pinging. Morgan faces a count of money laundering.

Emanating from his arrest on Thursday, 28 April, Modack also faces further charges of attempted murder, reckless driving and resisting arrest. It is alleged that he tried to run over one of the officers carrying out the...