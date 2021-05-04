Africa: CAF President Motsepe Arrives in Abidjan

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe arrived this morning to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire for a two-day visit.

He was received by Mrs. Mariam Dao Gabala, President of the Normalization Committee of the Ivorian Football Federation

On Tuesday 4 May, Dr. Motsepe will give an important announcement in Abidjan, which will particularly focus on the Pan-African inter-school championship.

President Motsepe will then travel to Freetown, Sierra Leone on Wednesday 5 May 2021, before concluding his visit by visiting Monrovia, Liberia on Thursday 6 May 2021.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe in Cote d'Ivoire