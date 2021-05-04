Africa: CAF President Motsepe Arrives in Abidjan

3 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe arrived this morning to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire for a two-day visit.

He was received by Mrs. Mariam Dao Gabala, President of the Normalization Committee of the Ivorian Football Federation

On Tuesday 4 May, Dr. Motsepe will give an important announcement in Abidjan, which will particularly focus on the Pan-African inter-school championship.

President Motsepe will then travel to Freetown, Sierra Leone on Wednesday 5 May 2021, before concluding his visit by visiting Monrovia, Liberia on Thursday 6 May 2021.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe in Cote d'Ivoire

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.