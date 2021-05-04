Africa: Malawian Referee Kwimbira Excited With Olympic Games Return

3 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Malawian Elite A Assistant Referee, Bernadette Kwimbira said she is excited to retain her seat on the officiating panel for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Kwimbira is among 50 FIFA Assistant Referees selected for the Games, in addition to 25 referees, 20 video assistant (VAR) match officials and four support referees.

Kwimbira told CAFOnline.com that she never imagined that she would earn selection again after having appeared in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Brazil.

"The chances for a return to one of the biggest world football stages were so minimal. I am so excited and thankful to God that His grace and favor has fallen on me again five years after the Rio 2016 Olympics," she told CAFOnline.com.

The Malawian, who has officiated at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA Women's World Cup, said she is ready for the Olympic Games challenge.

"This is where you meet top teams from around the globe. As a match official, you really need to be on top of your game, and FIFA does not accept anything below average," Kwimbira said.

Kwimbira said she was retracing the footsteps of former CAF Refereeing Manager, Bester Kalombo, the first Malawian referee to appear in Olympics and AFCON finals.

"Mr. Kalombo will always be my mentor. I respect him a lot. He was one of the first people I called when I received an email of my appointment for Tokyo Olympics. He was so happy with the news and so proud of his contribution to this success," she added.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Head of Referees, Maxwell Mtonga, has since hailed Kwimbira for making the grade.

"Kwimbira's appointment shows that she is highly rated for her character and performance both on and off the pitch. The two appointments are very good for her career as well as recognition for Malawi since she will be holding our Flag. As a department, we have always urged other referees to emulate Kwimbira's character if they are to go places like her," Mtonga told FAM website.

The Tokyo Olympics women's football tournament starts on 21 July 2021 with Great Britain facing Chile at the Sapporo Dome, and concludes with the gold medal game on 6 August 2021 at the Olympic Stadium.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.