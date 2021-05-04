Cameroon: North West Regional Council - Stakeholders Update Skills On Decentralisation

Visiting MINDDEVEL team clarifies actors, prescribes best practices in management of finances and assets.

Executive Bureau members of the pioneer North West Regional Council were on April 30, 2021 trained to excel in delivering on the development aspirations of the region. They took home lessons on the nation's decentralisation architecture, financial and assets management of the region. The training event in Bamenda defined and clarified roles in an attempt to set records straight in the face of varied interpretations and some misconceptions about the Code on Decentralisation and the Special Status for the North West and South West Regions.

From the look of things, bureau members of the Regional Council are uncomfortable with aspects of the law which create controversy about the uniqueness of the Regional Assembly and Special Status. It is against this backdrop that the team leader from the Ministry of Decentralization and Local Development; Cho Ngu Ernest said the training was conceived to dispel misconceptions. They were in Bamenda with rules and regulations on decentralisation based on the law. Cho Ngu Ernest said the initiative was to commune and enhance an understanding of the Code on Decentralization. It is all about helping matters with the understanding that building the Regional Council from scratch is difficult and requires patience and recommendations towards perfection. Cho Ngu Ernest, the team leader who doubles as the Director of Human Resources at MINDDEVEL drilled the Executive Bureau Members on the principles of concomitance, prior evaluation of costs and solidarity, exclusivity in exercising duties and the need to give citizens a voice in decision making about the region.

Team members; Isaac Mbua and Paul Tamanjong edified the Executive Bureau on the Region and actors of development, financial and asset management. Curtains dropped with the President of the Regional Council; Prof. Fru Angwafo III appreciating resource persons for their clear and precise mission, which will help matters towards peace building and communication to the population. He prayed national actors to fast-tract actions to make the Regional Council relevant as the people's institution.