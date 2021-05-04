Cameroon: Fight Against Explosives - New Military Contingent Empowered

The trainees will also serve as trainers in the days ahead.

A contingent of 1008 military men and women who undertook a one month training course in combat against improvised explosive devices, came to the end of their training on April 30, 2021. The one month programme that was design at equipping the soldiers with new strategizes in detecting and neutralizing explosives, also saw them been trained as trainers who will in the days ahead train other elements.

During the handing over of certificate ceremony that took place at the 21st Military Civil engineering specialized Centre in Douala the combatants demonstrated their know-how and promised to defend the colours of the country where ever they go.

Presided at by the Director of the Military Civil Engineering Corps, Colonel Jackson Kamgain, the event was strict to military rules and regulations.

According to the Director of Training/Engineering at the military training school in Douala, Major Mbou Fokem Celestin, it was high time the Cameroon military re-strategized so as to face the new threats. He added that the training also upgraded the skills of the elements on how to detect and neutralizes explosives. He said all those who graduated were fit for combats that have explosives threats.

He added that they will also act as trainers in the future. Major Mbou Fokem Celestin revealed that out of the 1008 elements who went in for the training 997 successfully completed. While adding that the others dropped due to ill health. Infantry Non-Commissioned Officer Dubila Jaff Francis acknowledged that the training was intensive and very educative as he has leant new strategizes on how to identify and neutralizes explosives before the enemy explodes them. For him he was armed for the filed.