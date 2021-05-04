Cameroon: Fight Against Explosives - New Military Contingent Empowered

3 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The trainees will also serve as trainers in the days ahead.

A contingent of 1008 military men and women who undertook a one month training course in combat against improvised explosive devices, came to the end of their training on April 30, 2021. The one month programme that was design at equipping the soldiers with new strategizes in detecting and neutralizing explosives, also saw them been trained as trainers who will in the days ahead train other elements.

During the handing over of certificate ceremony that took place at the 21st Military Civil engineering specialized Centre in Douala the combatants demonstrated their know-how and promised to defend the colours of the country where ever they go.

Presided at by the Director of the Military Civil Engineering Corps, Colonel Jackson Kamgain, the event was strict to military rules and regulations.

According to the Director of Training/Engineering at the military training school in Douala, Major Mbou Fokem Celestin, it was high time the Cameroon military re-strategized so as to face the new threats. He added that the training also upgraded the skills of the elements on how to detect and neutralizes explosives. He said all those who graduated were fit for combats that have explosives threats.

He added that they will also act as trainers in the future. Major Mbou Fokem Celestin revealed that out of the 1008 elements who went in for the training 997 successfully completed. While adding that the others dropped due to ill health. Infantry Non-Commissioned Officer Dubila Jaff Francis acknowledged that the training was intensive and very educative as he has leant new strategizes on how to identify and neutralizes explosives before the enemy explodes them. For him he was armed for the filed.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.