Sudan: Rebel Leader Minawi Appointed Governor of Darfur

3 May 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On April 29, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok issued a decree appointing Minni Minawi, leader of a breakaway faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement, as governor of the Darfur region.

Hamdok explained yesterday that the decision came in response to the requirements of the Juba Peace Agreement, signed in the South Sudanese capital on October 3 last year, and in accordance with the provisions of the 2019 Constitutional Document. He said that he directed the relevant ministries and authorities to implement the decision.

Minawi reacted by saying that he considers the decision a serious step towards the implementation of the peace agreement. He thanked all those who made efforts to implement the agreement, in particular the members of the Sovereignty Council and the Prime Minister, and said he was looking forward to successful joint cooperation.

The transitional government recommended the appointment of a governor for the Darfur region before the planned national conference on governance would take place.

The Sudan News Agency reported that the Government of North Darfur welcomed the decision. It would push ahead the implementation of "the agenda of peace and democratic transition," Mohamed Arabi, the state governor said.

On April 22, Mohamed El Taayshi, member of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and chair of the High Committee preparing the General Conference on the System of Governance in Sudan, reported an agreement on a governor for Darfur.

During the peace talks in Juba, the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance of rebel movements agreed with to return to a regional system of governance. After the SLM-MM split off from the SRF rebel alliance in May 2020, and continued, headed by Minawi under the same name, it was decided at the time to round-up the peace negotiations with both factions simultaneously.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.