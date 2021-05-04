Cameroon: National Tourism Board - PM to Chair Nineteenth Session On Tuesday

3 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Following is a press release from the Secretary General of the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chairman of the National Tourism Board, shall chair the nineteenth session of the said Board on Tuesday, 4 December 2018 as from 9 a.m., at the main building of the Prime Minister's Office. The key theme of deliberations will be: "Culinary excellence in Cameroon: factor of attractiveness of our destination on the occasion of AFCON 2019". Established by Decree No.99/112 of 27 May 1999, amended and supplemented by Decree No. 2005/176 of 27 May 2005, the National Tourism Board, which is a advisory body dedicated to the development of tourism, is composed of representatives of the public sector, private sector and civil society. Yaounde, 29 November 2018 (s) FOUDA Séraphin Magloire Secretary General, Prime Minister's Office

