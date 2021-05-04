Kenya: Governor Wangamati Faults MCAs in Village Admins Job Row

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has criticised MCAs opposed to the hiring of village administrators.

He told locals to ignore propaganda and MCAs opposed to the hiring, terming them enemies of progress.

Last week, the assembly warned the Executive against diverting funds meant for employing ECDE teachers and Vocational Training Centres' tutors to hiring of village administrators.

This comes even as the Assembly's public accounts committee has summoned the governor to appear before it on Tuesday to shed light on the employment of the village administrators.

Already interviews for the recurrent of the village administrators that started on Friday last week in Webuye East Sub County is ongoing.