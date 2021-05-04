Gambia: Jambur Women Gardeners Decry Poor Water Sources

3 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

The women gardeners of Jambur village in the Kombo South District, West Coast Region (WCR) have sulkily complained over what they called poor water sources in their agricultural site for over a year.

The garden's borehole had a breakdown late 2019. Now the gardeners have to fetch water from different twelve (12) metres deep wells in the garden making their job tedious. However, the gardeners could not establish the technical problem of the borehole.

Speaking to The Point at the garden on Wednesday, Nyarra Jawara, a gardener, described the breakdown of the borehole as dreadful to them, noting now they depend on local wells to water their crops.

"We are definitely suffering here because we are lifting buckets of water from 12 metres deep wells daily to wet our plants despite the fact that some of us are getting older," Madam Jawara, 60-year-old woman complained.

She said fetching water from the well while fasting makes their situation very hard. However, she called on all and sundry to rescue them from the precarious circumstances.

Sonna Bojang, also a gardener, said this intensive labour at the garden often makes them sick, adding: "Now most of us have chest pain. Some of us are old, so if we work for a couple of days continuously, we would fall sick due to the hard labour."

She said despite the tediousness of accessing water in the garden, if anyone fails to water her plants for two days, the plant would end up perishing of heat. In this regard, she urged government and development partners to come to their aid because the garden is so much important for them.

"We depend on the garden to pay school fees for our children, provide them with learning materials. And some of us use the garden to provide food for our families," she said.

Boto Bojang, also a gardener, said the breakdown of the borehole has reduced their vegetable production and severely affected their financial gains compared with the garden where a borehole is functioning.

Fatoumatta Kanteh, another 60-year-old gardener said: "This daily fetching of water from the well often makes me have general body pains. Sometimes, I would rush to the health facility to get medication. But sometimes I will just apply oil on my body to get relieved and continue to the work."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.