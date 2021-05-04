Gambia: Humanity First Donates EFSTH Medical Items Worth Over D7 Million

Humanity First (HF)-United Kingdom Chapter on Friday donated medical items worth seven million and seventy thousand dalasis (D7,070,000) to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH). The presentation was held at the main referral hospital.

The gesture included twenty three thousand (23,000) tubes of hand sanitizers worth seven hundred thousand and seventy thousands dalasis (D770, 000) as well as thirty thousand and one hundred and seventy (30,170) pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) valued at six million, three hundred thousand (D6, 300,000). It aims at helping government to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in The Gambia.

Officials say the materials are presented to EFSTH but belong to all public health facilities around the country.

In his presentation remarks, Baba F. Trawally, Chairman of Humanity First- Gambia Chapter Board of Trustees said the gesture is meant to complement government efforts in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

He said in such serious pandemics, things should not be left with government alone rather everyone has a responsibility to make sure the deadly disease is defeated.

"At the level of Humanity First and other partners we are committed to serving humanity irrespective of their religious belief, color, origin and ethnic background," he said.

Trawally, also the Amir for the Ahmadiya Muslims Jama'at in The Gambia said Islam teaches Muslims to worship Almighty God and serve humanity, adding "therefore, serving humanity is not just a moral obligation but a religion duty and obligation for all Muslims."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Representing the health minister, Lamin Dampha, permanent secretary 2 said the donated items would strengthen government efforts in combating Covid-19 in the country by helping them contain the disease.

PS Dampha expressed appreciation to Humanity First's continuous support both on the health sector and others areas of the country's economy.

"We want to assure you that EFSTH will definitely make good use of this donation," he said.

Professor Ousman Nyang, chief medical director for EFSTH commended donors for the gesture. He said the efforts of Humanity First- Gambia Chapter in ensuring that the needs of the referral hospital reached the Humanity First main office in the United Kingdom has been much recognised and appreciated.

He said Humanity First's donation to EFSTH of high quality material items has been consistent and relevant to healthcare officers over the years.

Dr. Baboucarr Sowe, director of medical programme for HF-Gambia Chapter said: "Humanity First is proud of its contribution to the fight against COVID -19 in The Gambia by supporting EFSTH as it is the national institution charged with the responsibility of managing COVID-19 in The Gambia."

Hansen Seafood Company supports staff with Ramadan Iftar

Migrant Media Network project launched in Gambia