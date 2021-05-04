Gambia: Falcons Rejuvenate Lead in 2nd Division League

Falcons last Thursday extended their lead in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division two league campaign after their goalless draw with Samger in their week-seventeen tie played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The draw earned Falcons 35 points after seventeen league matches, while Samger are second-place with 33 points in seventeen league ties.

Serrekunda East Bi drew 1-1 with PSV Wellingara at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum to boost their hopes of staying in the country's second tier for another season.

The Serrekunda East based-club now clutched 17 points after seventeen league games, while PSV Wellingara are with 21 points in seventeen league matches.

Meanwhile, Bombada slipped to Red Hawks 3-0 at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum.