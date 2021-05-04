Gambia: Ex-NAMs, Governors Meet Barrow Ahead of 2021 Presidential Election

Over 50 former National Assembly Members (NAMs) including regional governors of the former and current regimes over the weekend met President Adama Barrow at his office at State House, Banjul, as the race towards the much anticipated 2021 presidential election is getting nearer.

The former lawmakers led by Suku Singhateh, former APRC and UDP member. They were at the presidency to meet Barrow, while assuring him of their unflinching support to his re-election in the December 2021 Presidential election.

"His Excellency President Adama Barrow today Saturday 1st May 2021 received in audience over fifty former National Assembly Members and Governors during the APRC government in State House," a media release states.

"The delegations led by their President Hon. Abdoulie Suku Singhateh were at the Presidency to express their loyalty and support to His Excellency President Adama Barrow and the organisation's resolve to mount a formidable team for his re-election on December 4th 2021."

"Hon Adama Cham, Hon Foday Lang Sarr, Hon Musa Badjie, Lamin Queen Jammeh, Majanko Samusa, Karamo Jadama, Dembo ByforceBojang and Hon Suku Singhateh who chaired the meeting all assured President Barrow of their readiness to campaign vigorously for his re-election in the December Presidential Election."

"The team highlighted gains in democracy, good governance and the mammoth infrastructural development ushered in by the Barrow administration as development oriented politics and called on all Gambians to rally behind President Barrow and to massively vote for the NPP."

"The experienced consortium further asserted that the primary goal of their group is to complement and collaborate with the National People's Party for an unprecedented election victory for President Barrow."

In his address, the release further added, His Excellency President Adama Barrow welcomed the initiative and commended them for their steadfast and resolute support for him. "The event according to the President is historic citing the vast experience acquired by the veteran politicians would undoubtedly add value to his party's political trajectory."

"He assured them of his support and urged them to continue to work as a team and to collaborate with all NPP structures to mount an all out campaign team that will stand the test of time. The group also presented their work plan to the President and they are set to embark on a nationwide tour."