Gambia: Referees Are Not Treating us Equally - Coach Jammeh

Jam City and Gunjur United played a goalless draw on Wednesday at the late Ousman Saho pitch.

Meanwhile, the Jam City coach, Ismaila Jammeh in an interview with reporters after the game, said referees are not treating them as teams from Kanifing Municipality and Banjul City Council.

It was a Kombo South derby as both sides came from the same district and Coach Jammeh said the referee was fair and urged them to continue doing the same when his side meet teams from KMC and BCC. According to Jammeh, teams from KMC and BCC are always given better advantages.

The game was not the liveliest as both sides were content to keep the ball in the middle of the park. The chance of the first half came in the 21st minute when Jam City's Muhammed Kanteh was played through, but he wasted too much time on the ball before he was closed down by the Gunjur defence.

It was a game of not many chances, until Jam City were awarded a penalty in the 76th minute. Modou Lamin Badjie stepped up to take the penalty and targeted the left bottom corner but keeper Sainey Trawally stretched himself to pan his spot kick away.

Gunjur's assistant coach, Fabakary Jatta, said he was not surprise by the save because he is sees everyday what Trawally does in training ground. "Most of the players in training ground are always afraid to face Sainey in spot kicks and that was why I was not nervous when the penalty was awarded" Fabakary said.

The performance of the game did not reflect the position of the teams as Jam City were on third with 29 points after registering 8 wins before the game, while Gunjur was on 4th with 26 points and 7 wins.

It was a game of not many chances, and the few that came in the mercy of strikers were squandered. Both coaches promised to work on their finishing and come differently in their next games.