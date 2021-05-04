Gambia: Hansen Seafood Company Supports Staff With Ramadan Iftar

Hansen Seafood Company Limited, a fish processing company that has been operating in The Gambia since 2018 yesterday, Sunday supported over 80 of its employees with bags of rice, sugar and 10kg of fish each.

The annual gesture since the establishment of the company was held at the company's Denton Bridge premises and was to recognize the hard work and dedication of staff.

Chief Executive Officer, Xue Conjlin explained that he came to The Gambia 11 years ago and fell in love with the country.

He added that for this reason he conceived the idea to establish the fish processing plant in The Gambia in 2017.

He stated that the company has a high storage and daily processing capacity that is next to none within the region.

Alieu B. Njie, strategic partner highlighted that they only export high value pieces outside The Gambia. He noted that all other African mix remain in Gambian markets.

Mr. Njie added that they also support women fisher folk in various markets by supplying them fish on sales and return.

He went on to say that they also support artisanal boats financially and by also buying fish from them.

He stated that the presence of the company has a great impact on the country's economy.

He further said that prior to the establishment of the company a lot of fish used to bad in the country but they are now able to minimise it.

Xue Yong, general manager said they have been struggling since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but still maintained their staff.

He noted that this is because the company's CEO and management recognise the hard work and dedication of its staff.