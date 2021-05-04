Gambia: GFF 1st Division League Update - Fortune Continues Leading, Real Struggle

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League continues to gather momentum with thousands turning up to cheer their teams at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Fortune FC maintained their lead at the top of the standings after defeating Marimoo, while Real de Banjul continue their struggle in collecting maximum points after they were forced to a draw by Gamtel FC in their opening matches of the second round of the league.

Fortune FC continue their pursuit for the title after defeating Marimoo 1-0 to move 9 points clear at the top of the league in their week-fourteen fixtures played at the Stadium on Thursday.

Ensa Keita scored the only goal for the Petroleum Boys after a fantastic rebound in the 74th minute.

Fortune FC, who are yet to lose a game in the league have collected 32 points after winning nine and drawing five in 14 games, while Marimoo FC sit 10th position with 13 points after earning three wins, seven defeats and four draws after 14 games.

In the second encounter on Thursday, Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) also defeated Wallidan 1-0 in their week-fourteen fixtures of the league.

Lawrence Bass scored the game's only goal with a fantastic free-kick from 20 yards in the 10 minutes of the match.

The victory was the first for Ferry Boys GPA after suffering for consecutive defeats in a raw. Wallidan registered a single win, 9 draws and 4 defeats.

The win has maintained GPA on fifth position with 21 points, while Wallidan sits twelfth position with 12 points, leveled with B.K. Milan.

On Friday, Brikama United registered their fourth consecutive win after defeating B.K. Milan 1-0.

The Sateba Boys, Brikama United scored their only goal through Ebou Kanteh who registered a wonderful finish in the 74th minute of the game.

The win marked the fourth consecutive victory for Brikama United since their lost to The Gambia Armed Forces in their week-nine fixture, while Kachikally Boys, B.K. Milan conceded their sixth lost of the season.

The win moved Brikama United to third position with 23 points, leveled with second place Gambia Armed Forces, while B.K. Milan occupies eleventh position with 12 points, leveled with Wallidan.

In the second game on Friday, The Gambia Armed Forces suffered a setback in their race for the title after drawing 2-2 with Hawks FC in an entertaining game under the floodlights of the stadium.

The Soldiers, Gambia Armed Forces took the lead twice through goal poacher Saikouba Ceesay in the 52nd and 68th minutes, while Hawks FC came from behind twice to level the game through Mass Manga in the 65th and Abdoulie Jallow in the 86th minutes, forcing the game into a 2-2 draw.

The draw leaves GAF 9 points below league leaders Fortune FC. The draw marked Hawks third consecutive draw in their last three fixtures.

This draw maintained Gambia Armed Forces second position with 23 points, leveled with Brikama United, while Hawks FC sit eighth position with 16 points after 14 games.

On Saturday, rock-bottom occupant Tallinding United were forced to a 1-1 draw by Elite United in an encounter termed as the biggest heartbreak for Tallinding United.

Buffer Zone Boys, Tallinding United scored their goal through U-17 striker Amadou Baldeh in the 16th minute, while Alieu Barry equalized late for Elite United in the 95th minute, in what proved to be the last kick of the game.

The result break the heart of the Tallinding United and their fans as they thought they had secured the crucial three points, which could have moved them away from the relegation zone.

The result maintains Tallinding United on fourteen position with 10 points, while Elite United occupy seventh position with 19 points after 14 games.