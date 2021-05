The Lagos State Government has directed all public and private schools in the state to resume for the third term 2020/2021 academic session on Tuesday May 4, 2021.

The DG, Office of Education Quality Assurance in the Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, in a statement, enjoined all school managers to enforce strict compliance with all subsisting protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, as well as ensure that students and staff stayed safe.