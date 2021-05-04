Tanzania: Over 90,000 Candidates Sit for Form Six Exams

3 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo and Abela Msikula

THE number of registered Form Six candidates to sit for Advance Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE), starting today across the country, has increased to 90,025, from 85,000 of last year, an equivalent to 5.9 per cent rise.

The National Examination Council of Tanzania (NECTA) announced yesterday that other 6,973 candidates will be doing teachers examinations. According to NECTA, the examinations will run from today until May 25 in a total of 804 centres within secondary schools. Other 248 centres have been prepared for the private candidates.

NECTA's Executive Secretary Dr Charles Msonde briefed journalists in Dar es Salaam, saying out of 90,025 Form Six candidates, 81,343 are school candidates and the remaining 8,682 are private candidates. For school candidates, boys are 46233 (56.84 per cent) and girls are 35,110 (43.1 per cent).

Among them, students with special needs are 118 including 95 with visual impairment and 23 are blind. Dr Msonde noted that candidates for teachers' examinations have been registered to sit for examinations pursuing different levels including 2187 who are pursuing diploma courses.

"Generally, preparations are complete including transporting examinations to all regions," Dr Msonde stated. He added: "the Form Six exams are very important because through these we test knowledge and skills that the students have acquired ahead of joining higher learning institutions." On the other hand, teachers' examinations are also crucial because through them teachers are acquired for teaching in primary schools.

The NECTA further diected all examination committees to ensure security is maintained in all centres as per guidelines given by the council. The council also instructed the invigilators to abide by ethics as it calls upon the candidates to observe ethics and truthfulness.

"The NECTA will not hesitate to take measures against those who will engage in cheatings or any malpractices," he vowed.

Meanwhile, the Teachers' Services Commissioner (TSC) has asked invigilators to abide by ethics, including avoiding cheating of any kind during the exams. TSC Secretary, Ms Paulina Nkwama made the call in Mwanza, during the capacity building workshop to district teachers' ethics committees, which brought together about 90 participants from across the Lake Zone. According to Ms Nkwama, cheating is among serious criminal offences that might put one's employment at risk.

"Let every student do what she/he knows. Doing an examination on behalf of students is not only a serious crime that might endanger one's job but it also leads to shortage of experts when one graduates half-baked. Just disseminate this message to all teachers," she said.

She said that the Commissioner and the government have been doing whatever possible in favour of the teachers, such as promotions, salary increments and re-categorization, hence, beneficiaries should be patriotic.

