Tanzania: Government to Recruit More Doctors, Legislators Told

THE government has expressed its commitments of recruiting more doctors, nurses and other health officials to improve health services delivery in the country.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Festo Ndugange told the National Assembly that the government was making plans to recruit the staff to fill new hospitals being built and the ones already completed, but lack enough employees.

Answering a supplementary question by Abeid Ramadhani (Singida North-CCM), the deputy minister said: "In the next financial year, the government has applied for employment permits for these professionals."

In his question, the Member of Parliament explained that Singida District Council is facing acute shortage of health employees especially nurses and doctors. He wanted to know the government's plan to make sure it employs more staff in the council.

Responding, the deputy minister explained that they were aware that after good job done by the government to build health infrastructure including dispensaries, health centers and new council hospitals, there has always been a great need for recruiting doctors and nurses.

Earlier, in his basic question, the MP had sought to know when the government would complete the construction of Health Center blocks built by the people in Makuro and Ngimu Wards on voluntary basis.

The deputy minister pointed out that to improve health services in Singida District Council, the government in the f2018/19 financial year provided a sum of 1.5bn/- for the construction of a Council Hospital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He explained that in the 2020/2021 financial year, a sum of 500m/- has been allocated for the construction of three wards of the hospital and other 500m/-for the purchase of medical equipment.

"In the 2020/2021 financial year the government has allocated 150m/- for the completion of the fences of Minyeye, Mnung'una and Msikii Dispensaries in Singida District Council," the deputy minister told the House.

In addition, he said, in the 2021/2022 financial year the government has allocated 250m/- for the completion of five dispensaries in Singida District Council to support the efforts made by the people in building and improving infrastructure for provision of health services.

"The government will continue to build, rehabilitate, expand and complete health infrastructures in the country including the health facilities in Makuro and Ngimu Wards depending on availability of funds," he said.