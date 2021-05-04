Tanzania: House of Reps Starts Two-Month Budget Session

THE tenth House of Representatives start here on Wednesday for its two-month session, which will among others deliberate on and approve the 2021/2022 national budget.

Clerk of the House Raya Issa Msellem told reporters that during the house's third session, the legislators will pose 218 questions to the government on various issues in their constituencies.

The representatives will as well pass the Bill to approve government spending for the 2021/2022 fiscal year and the Finance Bill 2021/2022, Ms Msellem said, adding that some Bills will be brought in the house for first reading.

"Any time from now, we may receive these Bills, which will come for the first reading in this session... but, the speaker's office is ready to receive and work on any issue that might arise," said Ms Msellem.

During the session, Pandani Representative-elect on ACT-Wazalendo Prof Omar Faki Hamad will be sworn in, the house clerk said.

Prof Faki, the opposition party's former presidential running mate in the 2020 general elections, won the March 28, 2021 by-election, following the untimely demise of Abubakar Khamis Bakar who died on November 11, 2020, hardly two weeks after winning the October 28, 2020 polls.

As members of the house meet, the Revolutionary Government has already unveiled plans to spend 5.245tri/- in recurrent and development projects in the next three years.

According to the Minister of State in the President's Office, Finance and Planning, Mr Jamal Kassim Ali, the government will in the next three years spend 3.498tri/- and 1.747tri/- in recurrent and development expenditures, respectively.

As per State of the Economy, Development Plan and the 2021/22-2023/24 Budgets, government envisages collecting and spending 1,506.2bn/-, 1,791bn/- and 1.948bn/- in the 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2023/24 fiscal years, respectively.

The government will in the next three years focus on improvement of infrastructure, strengthening key economic sectors, developing human and financial resources as well as intensifying good governance, the minister told the second session of the house.

He projected an average of five percent growth in gross domestic product in 2021, thanks to increased investments, strong industrial sector and the newly government spearheaded blue economy.

The country's goals under the next three-year period include prevailing peace and calmness; accountability in work places; increased capacity of public servants; good governance; and unrelenting fight against theft, corruption, laziness and embezzlement of public resources.

Zanzibar projects her economy to grow at between five and 7.1 per cent during the three-year period while inflation will be suppressed below five per cent.

Domestic revenues are forecast to grow from 24.4 per cent of GDP in the 2019/20 fiscal year to 25.4 per cent during the period under review.

The 2020/21 financial year had been adversely affected by the deadly Covid-19, which has reduced domestic revenue collection target to only 769.7bn/- or 73 per cent of the 1,050bn/- initial target by June 2021.