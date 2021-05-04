Tanzania: Govt to Prepare School-Read Children

THE government has prepared an early childhood curriculum which will be used in teaching and learning for kindergarten and the early grades pupils, the National Assembly heard on Monday.

Deputy Minister in the Office of the President (Regional Administration and Local Governments) David Silinde speaking in the august house, said the new curriculum documents strategies for using sports in teaching and learning amongst the toddlers.

Silinde's remarks followed a question, that was posed in the National Assembly by Special Seats MP Mariam Kisangi (CCM) who wanted to know the government's plan to strengthen early childhood education.

"Pre-school education is important in preparing and building a foundation for a child," he said in the assembly.

"The government has directed that every primary school across the country must ensure they accommodate children aged between 4 and 5 years for their preschool. This is a key component before a child is admitted for standard one."

Details from the Office of the President Regional Administration and Local Governments indicates that as of February 2021, a total of 70,712 early childhood teachers have been trained on how to use correct teaching methods, analysis and use of teaching tools.

The Deputy Minister said the initiative has strengthened teaching and learning in Pre-school classes across the country.

"We want all the school to ensure availability of best classrooms for the children," he added.