Tanzania: Chadema Special Seat MPs Legit, Insists Ndugai

Dodoma — THE Speaker of the Parliament, Mr Job Ndugai, has closed the ongoing debate on legitimacy of 19 Members of Parliament (MPs) of Chadema under special seats and urged them to continue working as they are in safe hands.

Mr Ndugai made his position before the National Assembly here immediately after question and answer session.

He expressed his surprise at those who are accusing him of violating the constitution by continuing to identify the MPs from the opposition party.

"So, honourable MPs, just go on with your duties, do not be worried, you're in safe hands. It is not in the plans of Speaker to take action in two or four days, but at his discretion according to available procedures," he said.

According to the Speaker, he could not just dismiss a member of parliament based on a leaflet from the Secretary General of a certain political party.

"I am an experienced speaker; I have been here in parliament for at least 25 years now. I have enough experience. There are people who are shouting that Ndugai is violating the Constitution, they do not understand what they are doing at all," he said.

He said it was good that the secretaries of political parties who are writing to him about a dispute within their parties to do so officially, while attaching all the relevant documents including the constitution of the party concerned and a summary of the meeting that made decisions.

According to him, it would be unwise to jump and take a serious action without observing whether the procedures required were followed before one is dismissed.

"One of my jobs is to protect the MPs, if you allow that you will get into trouble," he said, noting that upon receiving any letter, he needs to crosscheck whether the principle of natural justice was observed.

He told lawmakers that there are parties that are full of dictatorship where a group of men could just sit and expel a group of 19 women.

Speaker Ndugai also used the occasion to warn Nape Nnauye (Mtama-CCM) for speaking ill statements against other MPs and reminded him that he is not free to speak ill statements on his fellow lawmakers in social media.

"Recently there were a few words, my young brother Nape posted on social media. He went on naming the MPs, which was not fair at all. In fact, it was very wrong and I talked to him and he admitted. I believe, it was a slip up," he said.