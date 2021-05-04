Tanzania/South Africa: Ex Chiefs Star Bets for Simba Victory

Johannesburg — FORMER Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Junior Khanye feels his former side will lose to Simba since there is no luck at this stage of the competitions. He has critically been criticising his former club in various competitions.

He recently said that even the club coach Gavin Hunt surprised himself with 2-1 Premiership victory over Mamelodi Sundowns.

Speaking ahead of the double legged Simba- Kaizer Chiefs quarterfinal matches, he said it was a huge mistake for Amakhosi to get to this stage of the African Club competition.

According to the former South African under 23 international, qualifying for the quarter finals was inviting Tsunami to themselves.

"The biggest mistake Kaizer Chiefs did was to go through to the Caf Champions League Quarter Finals," "You can not swim directly to the mouth of hungry sharks knowing very well that you cannot swim," he said.

"They invited this tsunami without proper emergency measures in place, they'll drown and never be seen again," "They lost the moment they qualified for quarter finals. There is no luck at this stage except for humiliation."

Chiefs who have reached the quarter finals for the very first time in their history have been pitted against Simba SC who finished on top of their group and have also managed to beat Egyptian giants Al Ahly during the group stages.

Several prominent coaches and players have been crediting Simba to beat the South African sides and sail through to the semifinals.

Among them is Luc Eymael, who is the former Young Africans club coach. Eymael, who is also a former Black Leopards coach has warned Kaizer Chiefs to up their game when they face Simba SC in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania South Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Simba were drawn to face Amakhosi in the last eight with the first leg meeting set for South Africa on May 14 and the return leg planned for Dar es Salaam's Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on May 21.

Ahead of the fixture, the Belgian tactician, who has handled teams in South Africa and Tanzania, where he was in charge of Simba's rivals Yanga SC, was quoted by media claiming that for Chiefs to get past Simba, they will have to be consistent in both games and warned them to be wary of Simba when they play at home.

Dylan Kerr, a former Simba Sports Club Coach also believes that his former club is favorite to defeat Kaizer Chiefs.

"Its is going to be tough for the two goods teams, Simba are top of the Mainland Premier League table whilst Chiefs are struggling in their domestic league, standing ninth," he said.