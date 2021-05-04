Tanzania: President Samia Dissolves TPC, TASAC Boards, Sacks Postmaster General

President Samia Suluhu Hassan dissolved the Boards of Directors for the Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) and the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) on Monday, a statement from the presidency said, giving no official reason.

Madam President sacked Postmaster General of the Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) Hassan Mwang'ombe, who has been servicing the position since march 2019.

A statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, said the president revoked appointment of the Board Chairperson, Dr Harun Kondo and dissolved the entire board for the Tanzania Posts Corporation.

"The President has revoked the appointment of TASAC Board Chairperson, Prof Tadeo Satta," a statement said quoting Chief Secretary, Hussein Katanga.

It noted that the appointing authority also dissolved the corporation's board of directors. The corporation was constituted by seven members, it said.

According to the Chief Secretary, the president will make fresh appointments in due time.