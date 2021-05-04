Tanzania: President Samia Dissolves TPC, TASAC Boards, Sacks Postmaster General

3 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Jeremiah Sisya

President Samia Suluhu Hassan dissolved the Boards of Directors for the Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) and the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) on Monday, a statement from the presidency said, giving no official reason.

Madam President sacked Postmaster General of the Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) Hassan Mwang'ombe, who has been servicing the position since march 2019.

A statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, said the president revoked appointment of the Board Chairperson, Dr Harun Kondo and dissolved the entire board for the Tanzania Posts Corporation.

"The President has revoked the appointment of TASAC Board Chairperson, Prof Tadeo Satta," a statement said quoting Chief Secretary, Hussein Katanga.

It noted that the appointing authority also dissolved the corporation's board of directors. The corporation was constituted by seven members, it said.

According to the Chief Secretary, the president will make fresh appointments in due time.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chad's Military Junta Names New Transitional Govt
Neighbours Debate Joining Mozambique's Fight Against Insurgents

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.